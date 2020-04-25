Beyoncé Donates $6 Million For Mental Health Resources For Essential Workers

Beyoncé understands that mental health services are imperative during the COVID-19 pandemic and she is partnering with Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey to ensure that resources are accessible to everyone, especially healthcare workers and other essential workers. In support of Dorsey’s #startsmall initiative, Yonce is donating $6 million to community based organizations that focus on mental health.

“BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads Beyoncé‘s website. “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”

The hefty donation is going to organizations that are “on the ground 24/7” including Bread of Life, United Memorial Medical Center, Dia De La Mujer Latina, No Kid Hungry, Matthew 25: Ministries and World Central Kitchen to provide necessities like food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, face masks and medicine. Those that will receive donations to assist with mental health needs of healthcare workers include UCLA and the National Alliance on Mental Illness locations in New Orleans, New York City, Detroit and her hometown of Houston. UCLA will be providing a care package with “resources and tools designed to lift moods and ease anxiety and depression” for essential workers.

The Lemonade singer also participated in the Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home virtual concert and shared words of encouragement to those on the front lines during the pandemic.

“To the doctors, the nurses, and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety,” she said. “To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers, and sanitation employees, who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”