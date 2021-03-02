MadameNoire Featured Video

By now, you’re probably aware that Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’s marriage is falling apart about as fast as an ice cream sundae melts on a hot summer day. However, if you thought about leaving a comment for the mom of two with marriage advice, save your energy because she’s not interested.

The “Love & Hip Hop” star took to Twitter Tuesday to ask followers and fans to hold off on the marital advice because she wasn’t the one who invited them into her marital drama in the first place.

“I don’t run to y’all about my marriage issues so please save the energy on giving me advice,” Mena tweeted. “I know what’s what. I do what’s best. And if I’m not the best version of myself for whatever reason that isn’t fair to my kids. MY KIDS come before every and anything.”

Mena and Samuels made headlines recently after the new dad took to social media to share regrets about getting married.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again,” Samuels tweeted. “I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb sh*t. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

“Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in,” Mena replied.”I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain, and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

This wouldn’t be the first time that the couple has fallen out publicly; however, this is the most explosive public exchange they’ve had since becoming husband and wife in October of 2019. The couple welcomed their first child together the following February. It is unclear if either party has taken steps towards formally separating.