It was a weird Wednesday for Safaree Samuels and wife Erica Mena, as, out of nowhere, the couple’s marital issues played out on social media.

It all started when Samuels posted a picture of himself posted in front of a Rolls Royce. The home in the background, which doesn’t seem to be the mansion he shares with Mena, was tagged with the Instagram page of the series Divorce Court. The caption for the photo read, “BACHELOR‼️ Ending 2020 right ‼️”

People immediately questioned whether or not Samuels was serious. Mena would send a subliminal message on Twitter saying, “No man could ever stop me!!!!!!!!”

Samuels also talked his own talk on Twitter that people speculated might be aimed at his wife, including him tweeting out “Biggest regret” and “Pathetic” on Wednesday morning.

But the biggest move might be Mena’s decision to post the first public pictures of their daughter, whose name she revealed is Safire Majesty. The child was born in February, but the couple decided to keep her identity hidden — until now. And what better time to put your baby out there than in the midst of marital drama?

Mena changed her mind just days after Samuels said on Twitter that “I can’t wait for y’all to see my daughter 1 day,” and after giving the impression that people might get something of a first peek at her as part of a rollout of his latest project on Friday:

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. When Cardi B and Offset first split in 2018, soon after she announced the news, Cardi posted the first pictures of their daughter Kulture. In this case, if Samuels was the one who pushed for them to keep Safire off of social media, this would definitely be a move meant to upset him.

Or this could all be a publicity stunt meant to attract attention ahead of whatever new music and possible video he has coming out on November 6. Can’t put it past anybody these days.

Divorce Court, which was pulled into this drama by Samuels, for the record, would like to see the couple get through their issues. However, those behind the show’s social media said Judge Faith Jenkins is available to help in case they can’t.

“Looks like there’s trouble in paradise for reality TV stars #Safaree & #EricaMena!” they wrote on Instagram. “The newlyweds have only been married for a year! We hope they can work it out but it’s definitely a case that @judgefaithjenkins & #DivorceCourt can handle.”

Samuels and Mena married in October of 2019. With that said, perhaps there has been trouble with the couple for a while, because the social media loving pair didn’t even bother to say anything about their anniversary last month.

Safire is Samuels’ first child. Mena has a son, King, from a previous relationship.