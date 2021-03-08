What makes a relationship work? It’s a question that everyone from psychologists to poets to simply concerned citizens has tried to answer for centuries. Of course, centuries ago, the most important traits in a mate might have involved “child-bearing hips” and “good hunter.” Today, we don’t need to worry too much about our survival in that way and can focus more on other ways a partner elevates our lives. So now we’re looking at personality. Does this person make you happy? Does he make you laugh? Does he understand the inner workings of you? One study found that married couples who consider their partners to be their best friends show high levels of satisfaction throughout life. And isn’t that what we all want? To feel mostly satisfied, most of the time?

So if we know that having a partner who is a best friend can increase happiness levels, then we look at what makes a best friend. In real life, you often bond with close friends over shared interests. You meet friends through your major in college, through sports teams in high school, or as far back as the sandbox in elementary school. Shared interests actually demonstrate more than we realize. So it should be no surprise that research finds having shared interests with a loved one actually matters quite a bit. One survey found that 64 percent of married couples say shared interests are critical to the success of a relationship. Our contact at Tinder shared some of the top passions users list on their profiles and often state that they’re seeking in a potential mate. Let’s take a look at some of those desires, and how shared interests impact a relationship in the long term.

Breaking a sweat

Sports and working out are both on the list of top 10 passions Tinder users mark on their profiles. And there is one thing each of these has in common: the potential to make you sweat. To be into sports and to enjoy working out point to someone who is into fitness. Sure, sometimes, you have someone who just enjoys watching sports without moving a muscle, but for those who like playing sports, having a partner who also enjoys kicking or tossing a ball around can be important. Research has found that there are several ways exercising together helps a couple feel bonded, including the fact that the mere act of working out mimics symptoms of arousal like sweatiness and a fast heartbeat. Some exercising requires couples to get coordinated in their movements, heightening a sense of working well together.