10 Key Communication Exercises For Couples

A relationship is only as strong as a couple’s ability to communicate. Unfortunately, communication is a skill that we often take for granted. Practicing simple communication exercises can have a tremendous effect on marital satisfaction and overall happiness Here are ten activities that you can do with your partner to help improve communication today.

Set aside tech-free time

Smartphones and other tech devices have a way of robbing us of the present. One way to improve communication is to set aside tech-free hours each week. This way, partners can be certain that they’re giving one another undivided attention for a set amount of time each week. Tech-free hours can help both parties feel heard and valued while minimizing resentment and overall feelings of being ignored.