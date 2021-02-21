MadameNoire Featured Video

Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young are still involved in a divorce battle. The most recent ruling in the case wasn’t in Young’s favor either. According to the Daily Mail, Los Angeles judge Michael Powell refused to make a judgment regarding whether three women she has accused him of having an affair with would testify in court. Instead, the judge handed the matter over to a court referee, court documents stated.

In October, Young, who filed for divorce in May 2020, asked for three of the hip-hop mogul’s alleged mistresses to be served with a subpoena. The three women are model Kili Anderson, a rapper named Crystal Rogers who has been deemed the “Queen of Latin Hip-Hop” and a singer Jillian Speer. All three of the women are represented by lawyer Kris LeFan, who called Young’s actions “nothing more than a continuation of [Nicole’s] desperate efforts to annoy and harass [Dre] into disregarding the parties’ prenuptial agreement and harass’ her clients.” Besides accusing him of infidelity, Young also accused the Aftermath Records CEO of emotional and physical abuse throughout their 24-year marriage.

Before this ruling, Dr. Dre agreed to pay Young a lump sum of $2 million a month in temporary spousal support until April 2021. Young had asked for $2 million a month plus $5 million for attorney fees.

Despite their ugly divorce, Dr. Dre seems to be moving on. He was spotted on a date with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Apryl Jones earlier this month. Jones nor Dre responded regarding the dating rumors, but Jones’ former co-star Moniece Slaughter took it upon herself to confirm they were dating and had been for quite some time.

“To the person that asked me if Apryl and Dre are together, yes they are,” she said in an Instagram Live conversation with Kendra G. “And it’s been a while that they’ve been together. It’s been a while, it’s not new. I’ve known for a while. I was shocked just because of her public announcement that she’s polyamorous and that she has been with this one, this one, this one, that one, that one, that one. And she was on the internet patting her p-ss, so I was shocked that someone so established and refined as Dre would almost wife her.”

Shortly after she made these claims, she accused Dr. Dre of having people call her phone and threaten her.

“I did not want to believe that Dre was a woman beater, but after the couple of phone calls that I literally just had, he’s a woman beater,” she said on Instagram Live. “For sure. For f*cking sure. I don’t care who you think you are, I don’t care who the world has told you you are. I don’t know you and you don’t know me, and I didn’t say anything negative about you, sir. You can watch the 40-second clip about what I said about you sir — and it wasn’t negative. So don’t you send another m*therf*cker to this phone of mine to make one more m*therf*cking threat. Yeah Dr. Dre. And I recorded it. Wrong f*cking b*tch. Wrong move m*therf*cker. Suck my d*ck, we’re done. I f*cking recorded both conversations, your sloppy a*s. You thought that aneurysm f*cked you up?”