Is There Trouble In Paradise Between Apryl Jones And Fizz?

Despite nearly everyone around them being against their love, Apryl Jones and Fizz continued their romance. On the recent Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reunion, they took tongue lashings from co-stars like Zell and Paris while their relationship was condemned and even blamed for B2K not being able to go on another Millennium Tour. The two lovebirds continued to have no care in the world about what the naysayers had to say but fast forward to now and there seems to be a trouble in their relationship.

According to a recent post on The Shade Room, Jones and Fizz no longer follow each other. They both also haven’t posted a pictures together since November of 2019, so if there are issues ongoing in their relationship they are remaining hushed about it.

Jones and Fizz’s relationship was exposed by the mother of Fizz’s son and LHH Hollywood co-star Moniece Slaughter who went on Instagram Live in December 2018 and said the two had been spending time together. Six months after that, Slaughter went on Instagram and congratulated the two on their new relationship , which further outed them. Pictures and videos of them getting close and cozy and even sharing a bed began floating around social media around that same time as well. The two finally confirmed their relationship on the last season of LHH Hollywood.

Omarion, Fizz’s former bandmate and the father of Jones’ two children, remained quiet about the relationship until an interview with DJ Vlad. He said he has no issue with their relationship but wanted them to “change the narrative” because it affects their children.

“I don’t feel no ways, I don’t feel any way about it,” Omarion said. “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy…She’s still the mother of my children. When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life. I think people should do whatever makes them happy. I think they should change the narrative.”

Omarion and Jones have two children, five-year-old Megaa Omari Grandberry and three-year-old A’mei Kazuko Granberry.