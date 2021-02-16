MadameNoire Featured Video

In a recent series of clips shared from Moniece Slaughter’s Instagram account, the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has vocalized some new allegations against music producer Dr. Dre, who the reality star claims has been attempting to threaten and intimidate her.

“You know what,” Moniece began in a clip shared via TheShadeRoom, “I did not want to believe that Dre was a woman beater, but after the couple of phone calls that I literally just had, he’s a woman beater. For sure. For f*cking sure.”

In clips from what seems to be the same Instagram Live session, Moniece speaks to Dr. Dre directly and says, “I don’t care who you think you are, I don’t care who the world has told you you are. I don’t know you and you don’t know me, and I didn’t say anything negative about you, sir. You can watch the 40-second clip about what I said about you sir — and it wasn’t negative. So don’t you send another m*therf*cker to this phone of mine to make one more m*therf*cking threat. Yeah Dr. Dre.”

“And I recorded it,” she continued to speak on the calls she allegedly received. “Wrong f*cking b*tch. Wrong move m*therf*cker. Suck my d*ck, we’re done. I f*cking recorded both conversations, your sloppy a*s. You thought that aneurysm f*cked you up?”

The 40-second clip Moniece was referring to was one from over the weekend where she spoke on rumors that Dr. Dre has been dating her former L&HHH co-star Apryl Jones. In the Live, Moniece said that even though she knew Apryl had some good qualities in her, overall, she was surprised to find out that Dr. Dre would date someone like her publicly.

“To the person that asked me if Apryl and Dre are together,” Moniece began in the clip, “yes they are. And it’s been a while that they’ve been together. It’s been a while, it’s not new. I’ve known for a while. I was shocked just because of her public announcement that she’s polyamorous and that she has been with this one, this one, this one, that one, that one, that one. And she was on the internet patting her p-ss, so I was shocked that someone so established and refined as Dre would almost wife her.”

“What I’m not is a hater,” she continued. Speaking on her former co-star more, Moniece added, “Apryl’s beautiful, her body’s insane, she’s pseudo, semi, kind of talented. She’s a good mom, and what I know about the way she treats her loved ones is, she’s all in. So I know great qualities are in her.”

Even though Apryl didn’t explicitly admit she was dating Dr. Dre, the TV personality recently spoke with MadameNoire about her dating life. According to her, even though she’s not looking for anything special at the moment, she’s currently dating around and prioritizing what she wants.

“I am dating. And…I’m not looking for anything,” Apryl told us. “I’m a say I’m not looking. I just feel like…I am dating and I’m open and I feel like what I am hoping to experience is just a great exchange of energy with somebody that feels different and I’ll know it when I feel it. But that’s just where I’m at with it. I’m not looking for anything. I don’t have a particular type. I’m just enjoying life and exchanging energy and enjoying company. And that’s it. And when I need what I need when I need it, I get what I need when I need it! Keep it pushin’ [laughs]. That’s where I’m at.”