Dr. Dre In ICU After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Andre “Dr. Dre” Young is in the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm. According to TMZ, the “Still D.R.E.” rapper was rushed by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday. He remains in the intensive care unit where he is said to be stable and conscious. Sources tell the publication that doctors are continuing to run tests as they are still confused as to what caused the bleeding.

Celebrities, including Dre’s former NWA groupmate Ice Cube, have already taken to social media to offer their support and well wishes.

“Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre,” Cube tweeted Tuesday night.

Dre has been making headlines quite frequently in recent months as he is in the midst of a bitter divorce with his estranged wife, Nicole Young. At the heart of the feud is Dre’s $800 million dollar fortune and a contested prenuptial agreement. Currently, Nicole is requesting $2 million per month in spousal support plus an additional $5 million to cover her attorney’s fees. A hearing in connection to the nasty legal dispute is scheduled for Wednesday; however, it is unclear how Dre’s present condition will affect this court date.

After working as a DJ during his teen years, Dr. Dre rose to fame as a member of the hip hop group NWA. He would go on to release a solo album, The Chronic, as well as co-found Death Row Records alongside Suge Knight. After parting ways with Death Row, Dre started Aftermath Entertainment in 1996, which introduced both Eminem and 50 Cent to the world.

In 2008, Dre joined the tech industry, launching Beats Electronics, which is responsible for the popular Beats by Dre headphones. In 2014, Apple purchased Beats for $3 million boosting the hip hop mogul’s net worth to $800 million.

We send our prayers to the Young family during this trying time and we wish Dre a speedy recovery.