T.I. Shares Weird Dedication Post To Tiny And Their Relationship: “Savages Only Understand Savagery”

If you’ve been wondering how T.I. and Tiny have been doing since their disturbing appearance on Red Table Talk earlier this month, from the looks of Instagram the couple seems to be living well “The Harris Way.”

Yesterday, the “Trouble Man” rapper shared a photo with his wife of nine years dressed up for a night out, and wrote in the caption:

“The light, The darkness, The Alpha & Omega, The Good & The Bad, The UPs & The Downs,The Wins,The Losses(&Lessons) all in 1pic.

Translation: Savages only understand Savagery. Take that however you wanna. #TheHarrisWay”

Many fans took the declaration positively, writing comments like, “DA GOATS,” “King and Queen,” and “Family over Everything is why I admire you both❤️❤️❤️ Blessings overflow this day and every day .” Many of the couple’s celebrity friends, like Erykah Badu and Usher, even shared their approvals. Tiny echoed the king and queen sentiment in a photo she shared the same day of the two headed out to the Gervonta Davis fight Saturday night, writing, “Mr. & Mrs.Harris..Ready for whatever…”

During their Red Table Talk appearance December 3, T.I. shared what led to him marrying Tiny after nine years together:

“Speaking honestly and truthfully since this is safe place, I really did feel that at that point in my life, if I didn’t get married then, I wasn’t going to never get married. My dad died without being married. And the thing he told me before he died was ‘Find somebody to share your life with.’ That’s what it’s all about because she could go out and find fun anywhere. And so could I.”

When Tiny responded, “We know you can,” alluding to his public affairs, the 39-year-old shared, “I don’t want to start over. I ain’t got time. I’m impatient now. Stuck in my ways. Love me or leave me alone.” Looks like Tiny has chosen to love.