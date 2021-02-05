MadameNoire Featured Video

If you thought that the allegations of sexual assault lodged against Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris were just going to go away, it appears that you are mistaken. Days after multiple women came forward with tales of alleged sexual assault and coerced drug use at the hands of the reality television couple, it has been announced that at least one of them has hired legal counsel in connection to the allegations.

Saturday, attorney Lisa Bloom took to Twitter to announce that she is now representing one of the women who is accusing the couple of assault. Bloom retweeted screenshots from a particularly chilling tale shared by a nurse who claimed that she spent time with Harris, along with several other women and his entourage, following the 2016 CIAA Tournaments.

“Good Lord. So many accusers,” Bloom tweeted. “And now I represent one of them.”

She followed up this tweet Thursday by tweeting out a report posted by Hot 97 announcing that an alleged victim had retained her services.

“More to come,” she tweeted.

As previously reported, several women —over 14, to be exact— have accused Harris and in some cases, his wife, of sexual misconduct. So far, all allegations have been published anonymously by way of Sabrina Peterson — a former business partner of Tiny who accused T.I. of pointing a gun at her head.

The Harrises are denying all allegations and have vowed to pursue legal action to clear their names.