“Keep Hope Alive:” Is Phaedra Parks Teasing A Return To “RHOA?”

“He’s very calming and soothing and mild-mannered,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE in September. “I always dealt with the bad boys, and he’s very opposite from any guy I’ve ever dated. So that’s refreshing.”
She said that she rushed into a sexual relationship with her last boyfriend, Chicago radio host Tone Capone.
“I didn’t want to rush into anything because I wanted to make sure I was taking my time so I wouldn’t be blinded by the power of the passion,” she said on Reality Check.
Parks and Medina will star on Marriage Boot Camp along with Willie Taylor and Shanda Denyce (of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood fame); Love & Hip Hop: New York star Tahiry Jose and “Look Me In My Eyes” rapper Vado; model Toni Calvert and Grammy-nominated emcee Kurupt; as well as new mom and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood‘s Hazel E. and male model De’Von Waller.
Parks also gave her insight on Breonna Taylor’s case where she gave some legal insight on the delayed investigation.
“We obviously know that this happened and it was sort of swept under the rug—for a long—not a long time, but for a few months,” she said. “So it reminds me sort of of the Arbery case that we had down in south Georgia where there was so much of a cloud of cover up shall we say, and mishandling inside of the DA’s office and I’m not sure if that’s what’s happening there, that I mean, the only thing that’s really going to change it is just pressure.”
She also said she will team up with activist Tamika Mallory to organize around Taylor’s case. You can watch the whole snippet below.
