“Keep Hope Alive:” Is Phaedra Parks Teasing A Return To “RHOA?”

The Real House of Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks is giving a snippet of hope to her fans and supporters who want to see her recoup her peach. “Well, keep hope alive,” Parks said on Wednesday during a taping of PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check.

But “right now, I’m trying to find love,” she said. “I’m not trying to fight love.” Parks left the show in 2017 after making false sexual assault allegations against her former friend and cast mate Kandi Burruss.

“I’m in a different place right now, so that’s why you should tune into Marriage Boot Camp, so you can see me finding love and being in love versus fighting,” Parks said.

As we previously reported, Parks is making her return to reality TV this month on the upcoming season of the hit We tv show with her boyfriend, rapper and actor Medina Islam. The two began dating last March after meeting on a dating app.

“He’s very calming and soothing and mild-mannered,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE in September. “I always dealt with the bad boys, and he’s very opposite from any guy I’ve ever dated. So that’s refreshing.”

She said that she rushed into a sexual relationship with her last boyfriend, Chicago radio host Tone Capone.

“I didn’t want to rush into anything because I wanted to make sure I was taking my time so I wouldn’t be blinded by the power of the passion,” she said on Reality Check.

Parks and Medina will star on Marriage Boot Camp along with Willie Taylor and Shanda Denyce (of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood fame); Love & Hip Hop: New York star Tahiry Jose and “Look Me In My Eyes” rapper Vado; model Toni Calvert and Grammy-nominated emcee Kurupt; as well as new mom and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood‘s Hazel E. and male model De’Von Waller.

Parks also gave her insight on Breonna Taylor’s case where she gave some legal insight on the delayed investigation.

“We obviously know that this happened and it was sort of swept under the rug—for a long—not a long time, but for a few months,” she said. “So it reminds me sort of of the Arbery case that we had down in south Georgia where there was so much of a cloud of cover up shall we say, and mishandling inside of the DA’s office and I’m not sure if that’s what’s happening there, that I mean, the only thing that’s really going to change it is just pressure.”

She also said she will team up with activist Tamika Mallory to organize around Taylor’s case. You can watch the whole snippet below.