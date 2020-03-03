“I’m Single Until I’m Married” Apryl Jones Gives Us An Update On Her Relationship Philosophy

I thought we were all clear that there was a good chance Apryl Jones and Fizz had broken up. She said as much during an appearance on Fox Soul with Claudia Jordan. But apparently, Apryl’s initial response left room for interpretation and people still want specific clarification about her relationship status. So during an Instagram Live video, one of her followers asked her if she was single.

Apparently, it’s a question Apryl gets a lot so she was happy to answer…kind of.

“Let me just also say this because y’all keep asking me if I’m single. So I am going to address this. I will always be single, even when I’m in a relationship. You want to know why? Until this muthaf*cking ring is on this finger, I’m single as f*ck. I really believe in that. That’s just what it is. I’m always going to be single until there’s a ring on this finger, okay? Just cuz we are saying we are together, doesn’t mean that…ya know…I’m not going to be into other things. I’m just playing. To answer your question if I’m single, I mean it’s true. I cant’ take that back. I’m single until I’m married.”

After that, Apryl went into some strange rant about being attracted to other people even in a committed relationship. It was entirely unrelated. But Apryl has a history of not being able to stick to the topic at hand.

Then she brought it back around—partially to say that “most people can’t handle me.” She said that her mentality is too high level for folks.

Honestly, given her relationship history with Omarion and the fact that there was a time when she thought they were going to get married, I can see why she might not want to get her hopes up too soon. And after the whirlwind romance with Fizz and the drama/backlash that ensued, it might not be a bad idea to play it close to the vest.

You can listen to Apryl’s comments in the video below.