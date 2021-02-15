MadameNoire Featured Video

If you wondered how Chad Johnson went about shooting his shot with his now-fiancée Sharelle Rosado, surprisingly, she was the one who actually made the first move.

While taking part in Johnson’s I Am Athlete podcast with the wives of his co-hosts for the “Behind Every Good Man Is a Strong Woman” episode, the ladies discussed how they met their partners. Rosado couldn’t help but laugh when sharing her story, saying it made her sound “aggressive.”

“I slid in his DM,” she said. “We used to tell — the joke was, we met on Christian Mingle, but I actually slid in his DMs.”

Rosado has a daughter, and Johnson, who has seven kids, has a daughter who runs track. She said that after spotting her longtime crush “walking across the field” at a track meet, she was smitten.

“He was always a crush of mine. Like for years. Sexy, tall, chocolate. That thang know he fine,” she said. “But we would run into each other during track meets. I would see him. I didn’t say anything but I slid into his DM and he responded like two seconds later. We exchanged numbers. He FaceTimed me right away and then we just started talking.”

But that’s not where the happily ever after comes in. They actually stopped communicating for a while until they decided to give it another shot.

“That was a couple years ago. We were friends. And then I stopped talking to him,” she said. “We rekindled last year.”

Now that they’re engaged to be married, one would say it all worked out well. Rosado, who by the way is a successful realtor and an army veteran who did 13 years of duty and two tours in Afghanistan (badass!), is yet another woman who seemingly found love by not being afraid to hop, skip her way into a DM. Don’t forget, it worked for Amber Riley, too. As Rosado told the ladies, “You have to be assertive. You have to go after what you want.”