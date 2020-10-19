Amber Riley Makes The Case For Not Being Afraid To Slide Into A Man’s DMs After Debuting Her Fine Boyfriend

A wise individual (there is a debate on who exactly) once said that “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” While that message is most pertinent in regards to sports, it also pertains to taking a chance in life — including in shots taken in the DMs!

Actress and singer Amber Riley, musically going as RILEY these days, shared that her current relationship wouldn’t have been possible if she didn’t make the first move. Taking part in the “How it started” vs. “How it’s going” meme fun everyone’s been having, the 34-year-old shared a screenshot of a direct message she sent boyfriend Desean Black on Instagram before they were a couple. Next to the message was a recent image of the two, with Black kissing her on the forehead and the pair looking very much in love.

“Y’all: ‘i DOn’T sLiDE in NiGgAz dMs,'” she wrote in the caption, responding to her own caption with an emoji of a surfer. She also used the hashtags “BigGirlEnergy,” which stands for the name of her recent single, “BGE.”

According to his social media, Black is an LA native who resides in Houston. He is also a “Man of God 1st! Future Doctor. Advertiser, Entrepreneur – Fitness and Fashion Savage!”

In addition to that, he’s super protective of Riley. She shared a story on her Instagram Stories on Sunday about a Trump supporter allegedly spitting on her vehicle. Black said in his own IG Story that if he had been there, necks would have been broken. Literally.

“When it comes down to my woman, I will protect her at all costs, no matter what, no matter how much it costs me,” he said. “And us as Black men, we have to understand what we go through, what our women go through, what we go through. When we get home with each other, our significant other, we gotta support each other and give each other the most love possible because this world, it don’t love us the same way. We can’t be against each other, we gotta show each other love.”

“Baby I’m sorry you went through that,” he added. “I can’t wait to see you tomorrow. Just know if I was there, the outcome would be way different. I’m here to protect. Period.”

Love that energy!

He also appears in the visuals for “BGE.” Riley praised him for his support, writing on her page, “Special thank you to my leading man in this video and in my life. I love you @deseanblack_official”

And to think, all this Black love, protection and affection wouldn’t have happened if she hadn’t decided to shoot her shot.

Like Riley, there have been plenty of famous people who were lucky in their DM-sliding efforts. There have also been some who weren’t so lucky. Check out who took the plunge and how it worked out by hitting the flip.

Saweetie and Quavo

Now one of hip-hop and pop culture’s favorite pairings these days, Saweetie and Quavo’s relationship all started when the Migos star sent her a snowflake emoji (which is like her symbol because she calls herself an “Icy girl”). He followed up with, “u so icy ima glacier boy,” to say that their styles complement one another. She responded with, “was hannin then.” The rest is all the cuteness we see from them on social media presently.