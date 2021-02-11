MadameNoire Featured Video

According to Chad Johnson, formerly known best as Ochocinco, there is an art to how he goes about procreating. He’s literally creating “pros.”

During a chat on the Barstool Sports podcast Bussin With The Boys, Johnson opened up about his athletic kids. He currently has a son, his namesake, who plays football at Arizona State, and a daughter named Cha’iel who ran the 400 meters in 54 seconds as a 14-year-old. Now 15, she’s almost faster than her former NFL-playing dad and a major track prospect.

Altogether, Johnson has seven kids, reportedly by six different women. As reckless as that may sound, when asked if co-parenting was stressful, he said no because he chose those specific women for a purpose, which they were aware of beforehand.

“I like it. You know what I think about? What I did, everyone I had a child with was based on their DNA and athletic background,” he said. “It had nothing to do with how fine you were or how you looked.”

The 43-year-old said that he was strategic “every time.”

“I don’t care anything about bad b—hes and all that sh-t. Aye, if I wanted models…I don’t want f–kin’ models. I want f–kin’ athletes,” he said. “‘What’d you do in high school? Show me some f–kin’ tape. Show me some f–kin’ tape.'” No, I’m serious. ‘Did you cheer? Did you run track? Did you play volleyball?’ I need that DNA. I need that mixture to be on point. I don’t need the bad b—h trying to look cute with good hair. For what? When’s the last time you’ve seen a great football player that was f–kin’ pretty?”

Johnson said that it all worked out because his kids are all athletic and good at what they do in their respective sports and crafts. They also all have their head on straight, which he says is thanks to their mothers.

“I have no issues. None of them were like I was,” he said. “I wouldn’t even say it’s a testament to me. It’s a testament to their moms not playing that sh-t.”

So “baby mama drama” hasn’t been his experience despite having six women to co-parent with.

“We all work as one unit,” he said, describing his familial situation as a village. “All one unit.”

While Johnson clearly has an affinity for marrying a certain kind of woman (see his ex-wife and current fiancée Sharelle Rosado), he seems to go out of his way to have children with Black women with athletic backgrounds. Sounds really crazy, but we guess it works out for him, the mothers, and in the end, his talented kids.