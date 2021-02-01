MadameNoire Featured Video

Chad Johnson is heading back down the aisle.

The former NFL star popped the question to girlfriend Sharelle Rosado recently. The beauty showed off the bling Johnson gifted her (and also showed off a wedding band interestingly enough) in her Instagram Story with the caption, “I said YESSSS.” She also shouted out the jeweler responsible for the sparkling rings.

Johnson hinted at the big news with a photo of himself and Rosado, posing for a photo in sweats and Jordans, with a joking caption.

“a man that findeth a woman that likes McDonald’s has foundeth a wife” he wrote, tagging her.

She posted the same picture on her Instagram page saying, “There are not enough days in forever to allow me to fully express the depth of my love for you.”

He spoke publicly about their relationship for the first time in November of last year. On his popular podcast and YouTube series I AM ATHLETE with fellow former NFL players concerning sports, love and culture, he talked about how Rosado was different from women in his past because she held him accountable and gave him “structure.”

“I don’t want to say the wrong things to offend anybody from my past. Everybody was wonderful,” he said at the time. “I think what I have now, which I don’t think I’ve ever had before, is someone to provide me with a little structure.”

“Again, not to be offensive to anybody else, but the pendulum is even,” he added. “It’s not lopsided.”

He also said during that same episode that what makes a woman the one, to him, is when he’s willing to drop just about everything for her.

“This is how you know she’s the one. I’m a gamer and the importance of gaming is something I put first in life, before any woman, sometimes even before my kids because it’s a way of revenue and it’s a way I pay my bills,” he said. “If this certain individual calls my phone in the middle of gaming and I’m willing to press pause, that’s how you know she’s the one.”

Johnson also joked when he introduced her on Instagram about their shared love for McDonald’s.

“When you mention McDonald’s as a first date & she gets happy,” he wrote as a caption of the two talking. And in another photo of him taking a picture of them all dressed up, he wrote, “Headed to McDonald’s with @sharellerosado_”

He was previously married to Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada in 2012, with their marriage coming to an abrupt end months after tying the know when he headbutt her during an argument. He reportedly has seven children from six previous relationships.

This great news comes after a time of loss for Johnson. His mother, Paula, whom he appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition with in 2017, passed away recently at the age of 65.

Congratulations to the couple on deciding to take that leap. As mentioned, Johnson and Rosado seem to have started their relationship in mid to late 2020. She confirmed in an Instagram Live on Sunday that they made it official in October but had been “dating for a minute.” She is a “Sports & Entertainment Realtor” and “Retired Army Paratrooper OEF Veteran.”