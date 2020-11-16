Madamenoire Featured Video

Chad Johnson may have found himself the one.

The 42-year-old, who is part a very interesting podcast and weekly YouTube series called I AM ATHLETE with other former NFL players that tackles a wide variety of topics, talked about his latest relationship and what makes it, and her, different from the rest.

In the episode, “Is a Woman There for the Money Or Is She the One?,” the guys talk about the struggle of being a newer player in the league looking for the right woman. This is supposedly tough because it’s unclear if prospects are are there for love or for the financial gain. Johnson wasn’t lucky with that while playing, but his latest relationship is providing him with something that he didn’t have in past ones. The rest of the hosts are married, but he said he’s finally figuring out what he wants and needs in a relationship with his current girlfriend.

“I’m really not the one to really be giving advice. For one, I’m a late bloomer to it anyway,” he said before pointing to his co-hosts. “You been doing it for a while with the discipline. You been doing it for a while. So I’m in the backend. I’m in the backend late in life, figuring out obviously who I am and who it is I actually need. I don’t want to say the wrong things to offend anybody from my past. Everybody was wonderful. I think what I have now, which I don’t think I’ve ever had before, is someone to provide me with a little structure.”

“Again, not to be offensive to anybody else, but the pendulum is even,” he added. “It’s not lopsided.”

When asked if he was being held accountable in a way that he wasn’t in previous relationships, he said “bingo.”

Johnson is currently dating a woman by the name of Sharelle Rosado. The beauty is a “Sports & Entertainment Realtor” and “Retired Army Paratrooper OEF Veteran.” Photos of her on his page date back to September, but they were likely an item before then.

At the beginning of the episode, Johnson is captured a week prior to the taping sharing what makes Rosado a strong possibility for being “the one” down the line.

“This is how you know she’s the one. I’m a gamer and the importance of gaming is something I put first in life, before any woman, sometimes even before my kids because it’s a way of revenue and it’s a way I pay my bills,” he said. “If this certain individual calls my phone in the middle of gaming and I’m willing to press pause, that’s how you know she’s the one.”

Johnson has been linked to different notable women in the past, including singer K. Michelle. The athlete’s most high-profile relationship, however, was with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada. The two were together from 2010 to 2012. They married in 2012, but their very brief marriage ended in divorce after he was charged with domestic violence for headbutting her during an argument. They had no children together, but he reportedly has seven children from six previous relationships.