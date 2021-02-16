Recently, Jayda Cheaves, who shares a child with rapper Lil Baby, shared a moment of transparency with Instagram followers about being single after being in a series of long-term relationships since she was a teenager.

“I’ve been in relationships my whole life since high school,” Cheaves wrote. “I don’t even know how to be single. I need to learn myself all over again.”

Cheaves and Lil Baby, born Dominique Jones, have been together for several years. In 2019, they welcomed a son. However, their relationship has been somewhat of a rollercoaster due to reported instances of infidelity on his part. While there were, of course, some critics, most followers praised Cheaves for her transparency and shared that they could relate.

“I swear I’m not one of the girls that come to the internet with every problem they have,” she explained in a follow-up video, “but I just be needing y’all to know sometimes, beyond all the glitz and the glam, this sh-t real life. I go through the same sh-t y’all go through, even worse sh-t y’all go through. Like we all human at the end of the day. And we all got f-ckin’ problems.”

For many people, the most challenging stage of being single is the sometimes awkward stage of singleness that immediately follows a long-term relationship. For years, you’ve been linked to another person and now that so much time has passed since you were single, it can feel a bit odd being on your own again. However, there’s beauty in every part of the journey — even the uncomfortable parts. Here are 10 ways to be single again after being in a long-term relationship.

Heal

First, and most importantly, it’s important to give yourself time to heal. More often than not, breakups are painful. Even the most amicable of splits come with a period of mourning and grief. Allow yourself to go through the process and feel all of the feelings. If you try to suppress them they will eventually resurface.