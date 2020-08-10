Being Single Is Highly Underrated

Singleness is not a curse. In fact, it’s a blessing that many of us fail to appreciate until we are in a relationship. No shade to relationships and marriage, but singleness can work wonders for your mental health, personal development, and various other aspects of your life. Sadly, we often struggle to appreciate these chapters of our lives because we have been conditioned to actively pursue relationships. If you’ve been struggling with the idea of your current relationship status, here are ten reminders of why single life is highly underrated.

Alone time

While being in a relationship can be wonderful, it can significantly cut into your alone time. Solitude is important for an abundance of reasons — including self-reflection, problem -solving, rest, and self-discovery.

“It’s a deeper internal process,” Matthew Bowker, a psychoanalytic political theorist at Medaille College told The Atlantic. “It might take a little bit of work before it turns into a pleasant experience,” But once it does it becomes maybe the most important relationship anybody ever has, the relationship you have with yourself.”