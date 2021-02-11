You know what they say, be careful what you wish before because you just might get it. All throughout his wedding reception, Chris found a way to incorporate the topic of sex into more than a few conversations. On more than one occasion, he mentioned that he wanted to have a honeymoon baby. God must have been listening because while on his honeymoon, he learned that he was having a baby. Too bad it wasn’t his new wife that got pregnant—well not that we know of. Instead, it was his ex-fiancee from a couple of months ago. The fall out of all of this was the focal point of last night’s episode. So let’s dive in.