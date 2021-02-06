MadameNoire Featured Video

In 2020, Princess Love and Ray J’s marriage was clearly on the rocks. She filed for divorce first but then asked for it to be thrown out so they could continue to reconcile. While she thought they were headed for better days, Ray J quietly re-filed for divorce, which Love found out about on social media. They even tried to have a conversation on the Zeus Network’s The Conversation about Love’s accusations of cheating and anger about Ray J leaving her stranded in Las Vegas, Nevada when she was eight months pregnant with their son but that was a disaster as well. After having such a tumultuous period in their marriage, Ray J said they are finally on better terms, especially since Love requested more children from him on while filming Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked. Ray J told E! News that they are living in Miami, Florida and their marriage is moving in the right direction.

“I think we’re in a peaceful place,” the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star said. “I think Miami brings a different vibe to who you are and what opportunities are out there for the family and just watching the kids learn new things and grow up. My little son is almost walking now and Melody is just becoming so smart, so independent. Just seeing that, I think it brings us both together no matter what. We love each other and we care for each other. We’re just respecting each other as human beings, as parents. We’re in a great place and who knows what the future holds.”

He took some time away from the family when he went to Arizona to film Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition in hopes of getting some guidance from his married co-stars.

“I was just at a crossroads in my life, trying to make some really, really, really strong decisions,” he said. “For me, I went in eager to talk to people that might have been through things I’ve been going through and really just went in there very vulnerable and very open to suggestions.”

These two don’t seem to be done with their marriage at all. Focusing on successfully and peacefully co-parenting seems to have continued to bring them closer. We’ll keep you all posted.