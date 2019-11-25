Ray J Reunited With His Daughter Melody After Vegas Drama Between Him & Princess

After being accused of leaving his family “stranded” in Vegas, Ray J appears to have reunited with his daughter.

Right after the Soul Train Music Awards, the R&B crooner posted a photo of himself holding his daughter, Melody, and his wife, Princess Love on Instagram. The seemingly endearing family moment suddenly turned dramatic when Princess commented on the photo saying he left her and their daughter to fend for themselves.

Princess commented on the family photo saying, “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling..now you wanna post family photos. [crying laughing emoji] #ByeUgly.”

What ensued was an all out social media war between the couple, with Ray J denied abandoning the family and Princess alluding to a pending divorce.

“I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad, man. I’m at the Sky Lofts right now as you can see,” Ray J said in a live video.

“I just don’t understand how somebody can get stranded. We never left. We been right here. People going to get in little arguments here and there. That’s small stuff. I apologized for everything that’s happened. We supposed to be at the tightest and at the strongest. We having another baby coming in and these are not the things that we’re supposed to do. The devil’s working but he’s not working hard enough and he will never work hard enough because my family is something that I will always die for. And the devil ain’t ready to do that with me.”

The expecting mother responded, saying that her husband was lying and still claimed to be blocked.

“People can lie all they want..I will never put on a front for ANYONE. I still haven’t gotten a call, text, nothing…I’m still BLOCKED! He still hasn’t checked to see if me or my daughter are ok or where we are even at. So cut the SH** please. Thanks.”

Well the two must at least spoken since because Ray J recently posted a video of him reuniting with his daughter again:

Hopefully these two get it together soon for the sake of their children.