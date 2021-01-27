When the year 2020 was coming to an end, we showcased all the great beauty products that helped Black women look and feel our best, even when we were going absolutely nowhere, via our Melanin Awards feature. But now that it’s a new year, new products are being rolled out every week and have made their way to shelves (including the online ones) that you should know about. From moisture-rich products just in time for winter to ones that are a necessity all-year-round, we compiled a list of new must-have beauty buys to get your hands on. The list includes options that are already garnering a bevy of fans, but also choices that will soon be released and come with great anticipation. Stock up on some hair products, nourish your skin, put some color on your pout and reverse the signs of aging with help from some of our early favorites. Hit the flip to see products that cover just about all of your beauty needs that you will certainly want to have in your arsenal when it comes to your regimen. Thank us later.

Dove’s Refillable Deodorant

Launched on January 6, Dove’s first-ever refillable deodorant not only is safe for bodies by being aluminum-free, but it’s also great for the planet. Looking to offer a more sustainable way to live and get those armpits together at the same time, the brand is selling a refillable option with a durable stainless steel case that is fully recyclable. Despite its tough exterior, the deodorant that goes inside is still a soft signature scent, including 0 percent aluminum cucumber & green tea, coconut & pink jasmine, and a sensitive scent. All are formulated with 1/4 moisturizers and offer 48 hours of odor protection. The launch of this product is part of Dove’s ongoing initiative to offer sustainable products that will, in a few years, greatly reduce the use of virgin plastics by more 200,000 tons. The brand is also hoping to make all of its plastic packaging fully reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025. The refillable deodorant is currently available at Target.com and Walmart.com, but will arrive in the actual stores in February and on Amazon by March. ($9.99-$14.99)