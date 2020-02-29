Beauty Of 5: Restore Moisture With These Black-Owned Hair Care Products

Trying to style dry hair is tough, especially if you don’t have the right products. That’s why we collected five from companies whose offerings focus on restoring moisture to parched strands. Every company’s founder is a Black woman who has struggled with dry hair herself and is now sharing her foolproof solutions with the world. From masques to butters, we’ve got your hair covered. Literally.

Here are five hair Black-owned hair care products that are guaranteed to help restore moisture.

Bloom Intense Restorative Treatment Masque

Get salon quality hair at home with the Bloom Intense Restorative Treatment Masque. This masque was formulated by a cosmetologist who focuses on putting together the right ingredients for growing longer, healthier hair. It’s filled with plant proteins, safflower seed and olive oil that reinforces and strengthens hair. These oils lock in moisture and help prevent future damage. The masque also protects and preserves color-treated hair so you won’t have to worry about your color fading out any time soon.