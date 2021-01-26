MadameNoire Featured Video

As Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore recently turned 50, the way she views some of the more notable moments and infamous feuds from her time on reality TV has changed.

During this past weekend’s episode of Watch What Happens Live (Jan. 24), Moore was asked if she had any misgivings about the way she handled some of the major disputes she’s had over the years. With the exception of her quarrel with Kim Zolciak, Moore admitted she could have done some things differently, especially during her drama with Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida. When asked if she was regretful, she said, “Yes, absolutely.”

“Absolutely. I think I could have just distanced myself from Apollo altogether, not been so chummy-chummy, especially when it bothered his wife,” she said.

Thankfully though, things between the ladies aren’t as icy as they were when good feelings initially turned sour between Parks and Moore in Season 5 (and eventually developed to a near purse wallop in Season 7). After they were seen sharing a laugh on social media recently, Moore said there’s no more tension.

“You know what? We don’t have a relationship but we’ve been on each other’s social media and we’ve made jokes and stuff so I think it’s pretty cordial,” she said.

In regards to other quarrels, Sherri Shepherd’s name came up, to which Moore said she probably should have ignored the comedian when they bumped heads on WWHL in 2014.

“I didn’t understand why she was coming for me, but I probably should have just ignored her,” she said.

And surprisingly, Moore seemed very regretful about how ugly things got between her and Vivica A. Fox when they were on Celebrity Apprentice together in 2015. She previously tried to apologize to Fox, receiving no response. Still, she was hopeful that they could mend fences in the future.

“I haven’t heard back. Well actually, no. Claudia Jordan told me that she did receive it and she’s just not ready yet. And I respect that,” Moore said. “People have to be ready to receive an apology so I’m hoping that she’ll accept it. I really do like Vivica before any of the drama. And like I said, I think she’s a great person.”

While Moore certainly plays a certain kind of part on reality TV and plays it well, it’s always good to see that off-screen, she is willing to bury the hatchet — well, at least with most of the ladies she’s fallen out with.