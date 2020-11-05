Madamenoire Featured Video

If you thought you’d never see the day that Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore would be cordial again, you’ll be surprised to know the ladies are no longer at odds. See? Good things can come from 2020 after all.

This was revealed after Phaedra shared an old clip from Season 5 of Real Housewives of Atlanta from the first legendary confrontation between Kenya and Porsha Williams, which sparked her “Gone with the wind fabulous” line. The Internet tagged Kenya’s whole spiel as how mail-in ballots are currently waiting to be counted as the country, and their state of Georgia especially, await the election results.

Phaedra tagged Kenya and Porsha in the video with the caption “The internet is still unmatched.”

Kenya ended up commenting on the post with an exaggerated “YAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSS,” to the surprise of many. Phaedra responded by saying again, “unmatched.”

There wasn’t much to the correspondence, but it was enough to excite RHOA fans, who know that the women previously had some serious issues with one another.

When Kenya first joined the show in Season 5, she and Phaedra got along well. But things took a turn when the former beauty queen started getting too cozy with the lawyer’s ex-husband, Apollo Nida. Text messages were sent and Phaedra rightfully took the behavior as her co-star trying to make a pass at her spouse. Though Kenya called him “babe” in those messages, she maintained that nothing inappropriate when on between them, that they were speaking regarding the creation of her workout DVD at the time, and that when he claimed later that she propositioned him, he was lying. She proved to be telling the truth about him lying on her. Phaedra and Kenya made up soon after, but the olive branch didn’t last long. The women were back art odds after Kenya threw a divorce party for Phaedra when her marriage to Apollo was ending, which Phaedra found disrespectufl. After that, things got so ugly, Phaedra mocked Kenya’s struggles with infertility.

But it looks like they’ve finally found themselves on good terms again. Maybe it’s because Apollo is way out of the picture. The cordiality comes at a time when Kenya and Porsha, who also made up after having their daughters, are no longer following each other on Instagram and are back throwing shade trees at one another as they film Season 13. But hey, if Kenya and Phaedra can make nice again, anything is possible when it comes to Kenya and Porsha.

“i love to see the unity…we need to see it…we go through issues with our gf’s as well and to see how you can surpass it gives us women motivation that we can make a change,” said a follower of Phaedra’s.

“God is so awesome! This is growth, and my prayer is that we’ll see more of it,” said another. “What a testimony to the power of God’s grace and love.”

Kenya and Phaedra also follow each other on Instagram now. They may not necessarily be girlfriends, but it’s baby steps in a positive direction (and maybe to Phaedra reappearing in some form or fashion on RHOA!).