More than a year after initially announcing that they were going their separate ways, only to take a step back to try and do the work necessary to reconcile, Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s marriage is officially coming to an end. Allegedly, Daly’s team says he was the one who was ready to move forward.

MadameNoire can exclusively report the news after a source, which ended up being Daly, revealed that following mediation, an agreement was made to end the more than three-year marriage. He says they “look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent” for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, and will continue to have “great care” for each other, surrounding their daughter with “an abundance of love and wisdom.” Daly plans to focus on “self-improvement” as well as helping people of color who were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Brooklyn, where his restaurant Soco is located.

After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage. I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom. As always, in addition to perpetual self-improvement, my primary focus will continue to be helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic. This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a “Community Hub” where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum. I’m blessed to be a positive change agent for not just my family but also my community. Peace and love, Marc Daly.

A request was made to Moore’s team to comment on the matter. A rep said she would not speak on the report: “NO comments from Ms. Moore. She’s off to celebrating her 50th birthday with friends and family.” The reality personality turns 50 on Sunday (Jan. 24).

As previously mentioned, the couple first announced that they were going their separate ways in September 2019. At that time, they put out separate statements about the decision.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage,” Moore said at the time. “My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

“I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible,” Daly shared in his own previous message. “I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers watched some of the ups and downs of the couple’s relationship in Season 12. During a RHOA After Show episode, Moore said that they first chose to split after bumping heads at his charity event, which was featured on the show.

Months after their split though, Moore told MadameNoire that she was open to making it work if Daly was, which was why she was keeping her wedding ring on.

“I think in my mind, where I am today, where my mental state is today, I am not divorced and I still feel like if my husband’s heart is in saving his marriage, then it could work out. So that’s why I wear my ring. And if it ever gets to a point where I don’t feel that way anymore, then that’s when I’ll take it off,” she said.

The pair wed in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in November of 2018.