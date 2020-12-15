MadameNoire Featured Video

On Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Kenya Moore recalled an encounter she had with actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd, that left her never wanting to be paired with the comedian again. Surprisingly, Sherri responded.

It all started while Kenya was playing a game on the show. She was asked to “Name a guest that was on Watch What Happens Live with you that you would never want to be on the show with again.” She quickly replied, “Sherri Shepherd. “That was probably my worst appearance. I thought she was trying to take over the show. She was very arrogant, so Sherri,” she said before nodding confidently.

Andy then reminded her that throughout that night when she and Sherri were both guests at the WWHL club house, Sherri kept mistakenly calling her “Kendra.” Kenya responded with shade, saying, “She thought she was still on The View and she didn’t know she had apparently been fired.”

The incident itself happened all the way back in 2014, back when Sherri disagreed with Kenya’s behavior at the Season 6 reunion (where Porsha physically assaulted her), but clearly Kenya has still been holding a grudge.

On December 15th, following Kenya’s comments, in an appearance on Dish Nation where Sherri now has a co-hosting gig, she had a whole shade tree of her own to throw Kenya’s way.

When asked about the jabs Kenya took at her, Sherri said, “You know, it was so funny because I was trying to remember when I did Watch What Happens Live With Kendra… I wish that Kendra could pay me to care like she paid those dudes to be her boyfriend after season 10, before she got fired from [The] Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Going in further, Sherri added, “…before I left The View we won our first Emmy, “Kendra,” and “the ratings have never been higher since I have left so, there you go Kendra. Have a great day.”

The Dish Nation hosts didn’t know how to respond to all the spicy comments Sherri made about the RHOA star, with Da Brat commenting, “There’s not much left to be said behind that!”

It looks like this feud isn’t dissipating anytime soon, and Sherri is ready for whatever. Even though many think Kenya is the “Queen of Reads,” it seems like she might have some competition with her so-called “arrogant” nemesis.