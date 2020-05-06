“F–k That B—h”: Vivica A. Fox Still Holds Quite The Grudge Against Kenya Moore “That Ain’t Never Going Away”

Vivica A. Fox may regret some of the disagreements she’s had with people at one time or another, but one person whom she’s bickered with who will continue to face her wrath is Kenya Moore.

While speaking with Claudia Jordan on her Out Loud Fox Soul Show as part of the Cocktails with Queens segment alongside Syleena Johnson and LisaRaye, Vivica was asked if she regretted any past arguments that might have “gone too far.” It was part of an exercise where the ladies had to reveal some shortcomings they have or fault they played in a situation. The actress said yes, she had some regrets, admitting that when she’s upset, things can get really fiery.

“Hell yeah! ‘Cause I’m evil,” Vivica said. “I’m a Leo, I’m a lioness. When them got damn claws come out it’s on like popcorn.”

When Claudia then used that admission as an opportunity to say that she was disappointed to see how ugly things got between Vivica and Claudia’s former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star and friend, Kenya Moore, Vivica cut her off to make clear that she had no regrets about how she handled things in her drama with the housewife.

“F–k that b—h. Nope, nope, nope. That one ain’t never going away,” she said. “Look here, Claudia, I love you. And you know you helped me get through that, but that one right there? No ma’am.”

“Some people you don’t like no more, and she is at the top of that list,” she continued. “I’m sorry to all our fans because we’re all about sisterhood. But Claudia, you know I don’t like her.”

In case you didn’t know, Vivica and Kenya were both part of Celebrity Apprentice Season 14 in 2015 (it was filmed in 2014). Tensions between the women flared up during the season, with character being questioned and harsh personal attacks. At one point, Vivica accused Kenya of stealing her phone to post an ugly message to her Twitter account about her going through menopause. She denied that. Kenya would end up getting the boot before Vivica, with the actress calling the reality star a “toxic trick” as she ended her time on the show.

Even after that contentious season aired, Vivica and Kenya launched attacks at one another, including some mean ones years later. So it’s not a huge shock that Vivica is still upset with the RHOA star.

“Can’t come to me a woman or a man and know that you hurt me and not apologize,” she said to Claudia during the conversation. “You’re going to continuously think you can drag and do me wrong and I’ll stand for it. No. No.”

You can check out Vivica’s unfiltered moment at the 7:50 mark: