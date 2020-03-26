Noelle Robinson Reveals She Approached Girlfriend Alexis Powell First After Falling In Love At First Sight: “I Just Wanted To Talk To Her”

After going public with girlfriend Alexis Powell recently, Noelle Robinson is opening up about how they became an item with fans.

The 20-year-old and daughter of RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey and actor Leon Robinson did a Q&A on her YouTube page. She answered a wealth of questions about a little bit of everything, including why she didn’t return to Howard University, the struggle it can be to meet people when you have famous parents and more.

Early on in the video though, Noelle was asked how she met her girlfriend, and she shared that after being taken with the YouTuber, she made a friend come with her to approach Alexis.

“We met at school. I met her the first week of school literally. I think I actually met her the third day of school. I came up to her,” she said. “Literally I came up to her out of nowhere. She was doing like a little YouTube survey, and I made my friend, I told my friend like, ‘C’mon, come over here with me and do this survey.’ I just wanted to talk to her and see what she was about. And then, we literally was walking and talking from there. We just hung out the whole day after that.”

In a separate video, where the couple played Never Have I Ever, the question was asked if either of them had fallen in love with someone at first sight. While Alexis said she had not been smitten at first glance, Noelle unabashedly said she had.

“I literally saw you and came up to you. I never do that,” she said. “I never went up to anyone else ever again and I’ve never done that before you either.” (I think she meant she wouldn’t do it again and hadn’t done it before Alexis…)

As previously mentioned, Noelle revealed during the current season of Real Housewives of Atlanta that she identifies herself as sexually fluid. In the book Sexual Fluidity: Understanding Women’s Love and Desire, sexual fluidity is described as one’s ability to be able to fluctuate when it comes to their sexual response to individuals based on the situation or the interpersonal connection.

“I just want you to be happy, Noelle,” Cynthia told her daughter during the episode in response to her revelation. “If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing. As long as they’re good people and they love and support you.”