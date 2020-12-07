Madamenoire Featured Video

After word on the curb was that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey wasn’t too pleased with Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant for saying that she left Bailey’s pandemic wedding to Mike Hill early because people weren’t keeping their masks on, the RHOA vet confirmed she was a tad peeved.

In an interview to promote Season 13 of the most popular Housewives franchise, Bailey said she reached out to Bryant after the RHOP star went on Watch What Happens Live and told Andy Cohen, “I left because people started taking their masks off. I just felt very nervous.” If you’ll recall, she claimed that people complied with the rules for a while, but things got out of hand when it was time to eat and drink.

Bailey set the record straight. She told publication Insider that for the record, despite those comments and the many photos stars took at the wedding with their faces uncovered, there were no positive COVID tests as a result of her October 10 nuptials because of all the precautions put in place. She said they were followed for most of the event.

“One of the things that we didn’t think about was a lot of our guests, whenever they took photos, they wanted to take the mask off for the picture and then put it back on,” she said. “So a lot of the photos that ended up being out on the internet don’t show them with masks. We got a lot of pushback because of that.”

Bailey accepted that. However, she didn’t understand why Bryant had no problem openly criticizing the wedding, painting a negative picture of it and saying that there were moments of “chaos.” She said Bryant knew good and well she was going to an event with around 200 people at a vulnerable time.

“I didn’t really appreciate that,” she said. “Another thing that we did for our guests was we gave them transparency. We told them how many people were coming. We told them all the safety precautions that we had in place. So, you know, she was not walking into a situation blindly.”

“She was supplied a mask. I don’t know if she ever really put it on, but she was supplied one,” she added. “And we did everything on our end to enforce the rules and regulations, and she had her shield on the whole time.”