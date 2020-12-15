MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Bad Girls Club star and TV personality Tanisha Thomas said her relationship with fiancé Carey St. Hilaire has become a casualty of COVID.

The 35-year-old broke the news on Monday night in a post where she shared a photo from the night St. Hilaire proposed to her in 2018. She captioned the photo, which featured her smiling wide with her engagement ring on while holding his face, “We tried.”

“We really did sighs,” she wrote. “The pandemic really did us in.”

Thomas and St. Hilaire have been together since 2016, and as mentioned, he proposed to her in 2018, doing so on the couple’s anniversary. A month prior to popping the question to Thomas, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Aiden. The last post St. Hilaire put up about Thomas on Instagram, he gushed over her for her birthday in August.

“So happy to have spent another birthday with this amazing soul. The one and only @iamtanishathomas,” he wrote. “Happy birthday my Queen. Aiden and I love and adore you. Your best years are still ahead of you and we’re blessed to have you in our lives.”

In the comment section of Thomas’ post about their split, the beauty thanked followers and friends for their support. She also shared some insight into how she’s feeling. A commenter told her that she should try and hold on to St. Hilaire if he is indeed a good man, and she responded, “or maybe he should hold on to me….”

However, she she does seem confident that he might be back. When someone claimed that he would try and bounce back with a girl who wouldn’t have anything on her, Thomas replied, “before or after he stop hounding me,” and “chileeee he might walk but he coming back they All do.”

We’ll have to wait and see if that happens, but for the sake of their family, we do hope Thomas and St. Hilaire can work through things.