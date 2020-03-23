Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Goes Public With Her Girlfriend Alexis Powell

Cynthia Bailey’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, has gone public with her girlfriend, Alexis Powell.

Powell is a Baltimore native and a YouTuber who graduated from Howard University, which is where Robinson went to college for her freshman year. The two met after Powell interviewed the Real Housewives of Atlanta kid for her channel at Howard, and during a Q&A on InstaStories, confirmed that they were a thing.

Rumors of the two being a pair first arose in February when Powell was spotted in a photo of Robinson, Bailey, Mike Hill and his two daughters during a family dinner in Los Angeles. Soon after, they posted a YouTube vlog of themselves traveling to Las Vegas together for Valentine’s Day. Powell reportedly moved to LA to pursue a career in entertainment, and of course, Robinson moved to L.A. and has been living with her mom’s fiancé, Mike Hill, since last year to do the same.

Robinson decided to make official her relationship status after isolating with Powell, and the rest of her family since last week due to the coronavirus. They’ve been doing a number of videos together, including comical voice-over Tik Toks, as well as YouTube pranks and more. The couple have even played “Never Have I Ever” together in a YouTube clip, referring to themselves as “Nolex.”

This romantic reveal comes after Robinson opened up to her mother on RHOA about being sexually fluid, which she realized about herself while attending Howard.

“People try to box everyone in and put labels on everything, but I don’t really do that,” the social media influencer told her TV personality and model mom. “I just like who I like, and that’s just what it is. There’s a lot of attractive guys, and there’s a lot of attractive girls.”

Bailey was supportive of her daughter, saying she wanted to be a “safe space” for her child to come to her with such information.

“I just want you to be happy, Noelle,” she told her daughter during the episode. “If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing. As long as they’re good people and they love and support you.”

It looks like Bailey has been so supportive that Powell is already considered a part of the family: