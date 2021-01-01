Apps That Make Living Through The Pandemic A Bit Easier

The pandemic has made us pretty reliant on our devices for just about everything from entertainment to essentials. Tik Tok was one of the most downloaded apps during the Coronavirus. Making dance videos, showing off cute dogs, or embarrassing significant others for the viewing pleasure of millions of Internet users seems to be one way we’re getting through this quarantine. Hey, whatever works. But, there are some more practical and critical needs that we need technology to meet right now. Doing things in person (or IRL, as they say) can be risky right now. While we used to think that pressing a button on a phone to get groceries delivered or start a therapy session was just for the uber-wealthy or the extremely-isolated, now everybody’s getting on board with getting what they need through a screen.

Spending so much time at home is certainly an adjustment. And while reports have shown that some of the depression and anxiety levels associated with a lockdown have begun to taper off, people are still left with the practicalities of living a “normal” life when they can’t really go anywhere. That’s where exploring apps besides Tik Tok or Snapchat can come into play. These are apps that help you stay organized, remain focused, maintain happiness, and more.

For mental health: MyLife

COVID-19 is sending many on an emotional roller coaster that can be difficult to manage. It can certainly make it hard to get through regular and required tasks. The MyLife app asks some simple questions to evaluate your current emotional and physical state, and then it recommends appropriate activities such as short meditations, guided journaling, and breathing exercises. Meditation is especially important during times of crisis, and for those who don’t “believe” in it, know that the medical community has identified actual structural changes that happen in the brains of those who meditate regularly.