The Pros And Cons Of Homeschooling Your Preschooler

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, childcare centers and schools across the United States been forced to temporarily close. During this time, many parents have had to take the lead in regard to their children’s education. While this experience has given some parents a newfound appreciation for their children’s’ teachers, others have enjoyed the experience. If you’re among the population of parents who are considering continuing to homeschool post-COVID-19, here are some pros and cons to help you make your decision.

Pros

Individualized attention

One of the greatest benefits of homeschooling is that you’re able to offer your child the gift of individualized attention that they may not have access to in a traditional classroom setting. Since your preschooler is literally your only student, you are able to give offer tailor-made instruction that caters to both her strengths and weaknesses.

You control the curriculum

When you choose to homeschool your preschooler, you are in the driver’s seat in regard to what is being taught each day. If you find that she is advanced in certain areas, you can move more quickly and when she needs to be built up in a particular area, you can slow down, reteach, and practice that concept as much as necessary.

Save money

Depending on where you live, the average cost of preschool can range from approximately $400 to $1,200 per month. Preschool is expensive, which is why homeschooling is a cost-effective way to get your child prepared for kindergarten without breaking the bank.

Cons

Missed opportunities for socialization

Preschool provides toddlers with amazing opportunities for socialization. Interaction with peers can have a phenomenal impact on language development and social skills such as sharing. Of course, preschool is not the only place where children can learn to develop these skills, but it helps tremendously.

Limited work opportunities

Choosing to homeschool your preschooler can limit work opportunities significantly. A typical 9-5 is out of the question and in most scenarios, the number of hours that you are able to work during the week will be relatively low. This type of set-up is more ideal for stay-at-home parents and work-from-home parents with flexible schedules.

Teaching has its challenges

If teaching were easy, more people would do it, but the reality is that teaching is far more difficult than it looks. There will be highly rewarding moments as well as moments that are deeply frustrating. Knowing a concept and breaking down that concept in a way that a toddler or child can understand requires a ton of patience and creativity.

It can be a lot on top of other responsibilities

Homeschooling is a full-time commitment. It can be a lot when you add it to the laundry list of responsibilities that parents already have on their plates.

What are your plans for school come fall? Are you considering homeschooling?