Tamar Shouts Out All The Single Women Like Her Without A “Santa” This Year: “It’s Some Bullsh-t:”

In a recent tweet, singer Tamar Braxton seemingly gave a shout to all the lonely hearts out there this holiday season.

As we all saw, Braxton’s tumultuous relationship with her ex-fiancé, David Adefeso, publicly spiraled out of control this year — this in addition to the mental health struggles and suicide attempt the singer has been battling. In all the personal turmoil Braxton experienced, things with Adefeso only escalated, with their engagement being called off and him filing a restraining order against her all in the midst.

Earlier today, the star tweeted: “Shout out to all of us who won’t be posting no diamonds, no car, no burkin bags etc cause we ain’t got NO .. it’s some bullsht but keep ya head up .. we gone do it big next year I hope “

In a coinciding post to her Instagram Stories, the singer wrote “This no Santa sht ain’t For me.”

While Braxton’s posts sound lonely, they also seem worrisome. Before their split back in October, her relationship with Adefeso had already been going downhill for some time. In late July, amidst the filming of Tamar’s WE Tv reality show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, a source close to the show’s production team told The Jasmine Brand, “David’s behavior on the show, with Tamar and production, was alarming. He wanted to be VERY involved and wanted to be on camera, way more than expected from the very first day.” This caused many fans to become increasingly skeptical of Adefeso.

In an Instagram post she made on July 30th, just two weeks after her suicide attempt, she thanked Adefeso saying, “I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life… I’m so grateful.” She then alluded to the pair being engaged within the following days of early August.

In a strange twist of events, TMZ reported Adefeso filed a restraining order against Braxton in September. He said he was “seeking protection from Braxton in what he calls a domestic violence situation.” While his claims were vague, in response a source close to Braxton told The Blast that in the altercation between the two, “Adefeso was the aggressor and that “he threatened to kill her in a murder-suicide plot.” The source claimed after things got heated between the two in an argument they had while in the car, Braxton only got physical with Adefeso in retaliation to him being violent with her first. Adefeso responded to the claims in a long Instagram Live where he detailed the altercation from his side.

“Here’s the truth, I’ve been a victim of domestic violence, domestic assault. I was attacked,” Adefeso said. “I was driving on high speed and I was attacked, a blow to my neck, my jugular… My car was destroyed. I drive a Rolls Royce, many of you know. Almost $30,000 in damage. And I can’t really continue to speak about this because the cops are involved. It’s criminal case now, the damage to the car, the taping, the assault.”

Adefeso continued defending his name in the video, claiming he would never hit a woman and that he “never ever laid a hand on Tamar Braxton or any woman in my entire life.”

Despite all the accusations made against each other, later that month Braxton made an effort to update her fans on her healing journey. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, “…I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments…I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through a lot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it’s me vs me. ✨ ”

In a recent interview with Taraji P. Henson for her Facebook Watch show, Braxton revealed she was now sober and continuing to prioritize her healing.

“I’m one of those women who never gives up. We do whatever it takes. Everything is harder but nothing is too hard. We figure it out,” the singer said.

While she might not have a “Santa” this holiday season, the singer seems to know that she will always have herself. Hopefully, that thought continues to give her strength going into the new year.