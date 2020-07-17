Spokesperson Responds To Reports Of Tamar Braxton’s Alleged Suicide Attempt: “Please Pray For Her”

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Tamar Braxton has been hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt. According to The Blast, Braxton and her boyfriend, David Adefeso, were staying at the Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles when he found her unresponsive.

Reportedly, Adefeso called 911 immediately and told the dispatcher that Braxton had been drinking alcohol and ingested an unknown amount of pills. Sources claim that he believes it was a suicide attempt. The singer was transported to a nearby hospital where she is reportedly unconscious but in stable condition.

The LAPD confirmed that they received a call regarding a medical emergency involving a 43-year-old female, which was listed as a “possible overdose.”

Sources claiming to have knowledge of the situation say that Braxton has been in an emotionally distraught state due to a contractual dispute with WE tv. The Thursday release of the teaser for her new show, “Get Ya Life,” reportedly sent her into a deeper spiral as she felt blindsided by both the release and the way in which she was portrayed.

We can admit that it did seem bizarre that the trailer was released just days after the singer spoke candidly onTwitter about some of the issues she had with the network.

Thursday night, Braxton and Adefeso were slated to appear on YouTube series “Coupled & Quarantined,” but they had to cancel as a result of the singer “feeling under the weather.”

“Hello y’all, Unfortunately, your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid) We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. so sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week.”

A spokesperson for Braxton did not confirm the hospitalization or alleged suicide attempt but did say that more information would be forthcoming.

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days,” the representative told The Blast. “Please pray for her.”

We send our prayers to Tamar and her family.