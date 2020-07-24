Fans Are Skeptical Of Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend In The Midst Of Her Hospitalization

More than a few people are giving David Adefeso, Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend, the side-eye right now.

It might have something to do with the release of the 911 call after Adefeso found her unconscious. During the call, he spoke about the issues Tamar was having with WE tv and the release of the new “Get Ya Life” trailer, which Braxton felt depicted her in a bad light.

There were reports that the family found Adefeso’s mention of her issues with the network troubling during a time when he was fighting to save her life. The reports alleged that David is heavily involved in Tamar’s mood swings. And reportedly there was some concern about his portrayal in the “Get Ya Life” trailer where producers had to break into the room where Braxton and Adefeso were arguing with one another.

The Braxton family has since gotten wind of the reports and Towanda Braxton refuted the claims in her Instagram story.

She wrote:

“@TMZ_TV Please stop having people speak on behalf of the family. Not one person from the family has spoken. Be careful what you put out @TMZ_TV Stop spreading lies…I’m speaking on behalf of the family.”

But Towanda’s message hasn’t kept fans from having some concerns about Adefeso.

Recently, he released an update about Braxton’s health.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Adefeso wrote:

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people. This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression. Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.”

But when The Jasmine Brand shared Adefeso’s message, the comment section showed that a majority of people weren’t entirely here for David acting as Tamar’s representative right now.

People wrote things like: “I’ll say it again…. something ain’t right in the MILK!”

“Stop speaking on her. He sound so shady. Why does he keep stating suicide and depression in his statements? It’s strange, the family need to do a deep dive into that guy. Prayers for Tamar and her baby boy!”

“He got bad spirit vibes coming off of him. I think she should pray on him to be sure hes not preying on her.”

And

“Something about the boyfriend and those cryptic messages she wrote doesn’t sit well with my soul.”