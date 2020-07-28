Production On Tamar’s New Show Claim David Adefeso Is Controlling And Attention-Seeking

Questions around Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso continue in the midst of her health issues. It began with the release of the “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” trailer in which Tamar and David had a fight so intense producers thought she was in danger.

Then, during the 911 call, after her found her unconscious during an alleged suicide attempt, he strangely talked about the stress the network had caused her to the 911 dispatcher. It seemed like an odd time to disclose those details.

Now, new claims from sources close to the production of Tamar’s new WE tv show, are sharing their own thoughts on Mr. Adefeso and his desire to not only wield control over Tamar’s life but be in front of the camera.

According to an exclusive interview with The Jasmine Brand, a source close to production has been alarmed by David’s behavior for some time now.

“David’s behavior on the show, with Tamar and production was alarming. He wanted to be VERY involved and wanted to be on camera, way more than expected from the very first day.”

Show producers were under the impression that Adefeso was going to play a supportive role in the new series but that has not been the case.

“David constantly acted like he wanted to be behind-the-scenes and didn’t want to be on camera, but when production began he was always trying to be on camera. Even when he wasn’t scheduled to be in a scene – he would make sure that he was involved in some way and would make the scene about him, so that he could get more time on camera. He wanted this to be the ‘David and Tamar’ show.”

The source also spoke about the additional drama he brought to Tamar’s life with his antics.

“And when he wasn’t there he was always calling Tamar and stressing her out – production was concerned more so with how he was affecting Tamar’s ability to focus on working on herself, which is what she said she wanted to do.”

Apparently, when the trailer was released, which included the confrontation production had to break up, Adefeso was not pleased.

“This reality show was different in that the audience saw exactly what was shot. Those scenes where he’s inserting himself into the process, yelling at Goli (Samii) and telling Tamar what to do and how to handle herself – that’s what really happened. And I don’t think he expected to come off like that – he doesn’t want the world to see that. He was livid when he saw it. This was supposed to be his big moment where he was officially introduced to the world and that’s not the image he wanted to portray.”

Interesting.