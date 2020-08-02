Tamar Braxton Thanked David Adefeso For Saving Her Life: ‘Thank You For Being My Rock’

z

Tamar Braxton has been going through a rough time and is currently recovering from her apparent suicide attempt last month. While hospitalized and out of the spotlight, her boyfriend David Adefeso was accused of being controlling after a source told The Jasmine Brand that his behavior on the set of Braxton’s WE TV show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, was “alarming.”

Now that Braxton is healing, she wanted to express her gratitude to Adefeso was supporting her through this crisis and also address the criticism thrown his way.

“I came here just to say this and then I’m logging off… if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things…so,I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life… I’m so grateful,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

In her lengthy caption, she added that it has been hard to see Adefeso be accused of having questionable character when he has been her rock through this process.

“I was in our home lifeless & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me. people have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on. and you know that through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or ‘that’s that African [men]’ like I don’t have a mind of my own cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here. Everything isn’t political and your love for me is not that. You were here for me when NOBODY was and still is. YOU and Logan are priority. Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you.. and although I been said yes in this old video… now and then, I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if you weren’t by my side. thank God I’m here and thank God for you.”

Braxton also released a statement last week detailing how her mental health was deteriorating around the time she asked to be released from her contract with WE TV.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” she said on Instagram.” I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.”

We are happy that Braxton is on the road to being a better version of herself.