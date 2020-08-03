Tamar Braxton And Boyfriend David Adefeso Are Engaged

Over the weekend, we wrote about the Instagram post and message Tamar Braxton wrote for her boyfriend David Adefeso.

But apparently, he’s been upgraded from boyfriend to fiancé and it was easy to miss that little detail in Tamar’s post as she slipped it in quickly.

In her second social media post since she was hospitalized after a suicide attempt, Braxton publicly thanked Adefeso for saving her life.

But she also dropped a hint about them taking the next step in their relationship.

At the end of her caption, she wrote,

“I love you…and although I been said yes in this old video… now and then, I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if you weren’t by my side.”

At the end of the caption, there’s a ring emoji.

No telling how old this video is. But judging by David’s mask, it was likely filmed within the last four months, during this pandemic.

And for one reason or another, the couple decided to keep the news to themselves.

Congratulations to David and Tamar. We’re still wishing her the best in terms of her recovery.