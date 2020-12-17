MadameNoire Featured Video

Last night, Pastor Jamal Bryant got on Live for twenty plus minutes in an attempt to clear his name and offer a defense and a rebuttal to the accusations Monique Samuels made about him at the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion. Samuels delivered a glorious read, complete with a binder full of receipts, proving Bryant was carrying on a relationship with another woman, that the relationship with his daughter is strained and then some.

In his rebuttal, Bryant had a binder of his own. But it didn’t seem to carry the same punch as Monique’s.

In fact, many felt that Bryant made the situation worse by responding at all–especially as the leader of a church.

Well, if you were awaiting Monique’s response to Pastor Bryant, she offered it up in an interview with Shadow and Act. She said basically, what you might have already surmised, Bryant’s receipts didn’t add up.

“His whole response just proves that there are demons in the church and in the pulpit because what pastor goes on a live and does that?” Samuels asks. “He wasn’t even original. Dude, I already did the binder, get your own thing. It was just hilarious to me. He needs to do better with his actions and doing that live is the exact opposite of what a well-grounded pastor would have done. So it’s just that the comedy writes itself at this point. He needs to go back to prayer and ask God to help clean some of that flesh he has, because it is quite dirty.”

During his rebuttal, Bryant claimed that Monique’s husband Chris was dealing with anger management issues brought on by an alleged diagnosis of CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy–where the brain matter disintegrates over time due to repeated head trauma. It often presents itself in athletes, particularly football players.) He claimed that Chris’ condition caused him to act out inappropriately with women, including Gizelle herself.

It was a very serious claim to make. And Monique shared that it would be addressed and disproved in parts 2 and 3 of the reunion.

“My husband is not a person who will argue with women. That’s not his job, that’s my job. And no woman is going to argue with my husband, because that’s my job. So whatever Jamal alluded to is not true. He wasn’t there. Maybe he should have been there and then he could have made all of the points that he wanted to make and he could have witnessed firsthand what would actually happen. It’s going to be very eye-opening when people see how all that goes down.”

Bryant has since deleted the video from his page. But the people have seen it. His name is currently trending on Twitter and I don’t think the community will soon forget a pastor getting involved in reality tv show drama.

