“Plot Twist” Niecy Nash Marries Singer Jessica Betts In A Surprise Ceremony

Actress Niecy Nash is a married woman again. Less than a year since her split with ex-husband Jay Tucker, Niecy Nash tied the knot with singer Jessica Betts.

Nash shared the news of her nuptials on Twitter.

For those who don’t know, Carol is Niecy’s birth name.

Betts, is a musical artist, so it would be easy to assume that this was some type of stunt promoting a music video. More than a few celebrities have been known to do that.

But from the looks of things, it’s the real deal for Ms. Nash.

Recently, she posted Betts’ music on her Instagram stories with the word “Mine” beneath.

Later, she captioned a picture of the two with the hashtag, #PlotTwist” and a rainbow emoji. Catch it within the next 24 hours, here.

Betts seems to have been in Nash’s life, in one way or another, for some time now.

She starred on Nash’s hit show “Claws” as Nadege.

In 2016, Betts tapped Nash to help promote latest project.

And in 2018, Betts and Nash sang her song “Catch Me” to be featured on one of her shows.

At the time, Nash referred to Betts as her homegirl.

But things change. From the looks of things these two are married married.

This is Nash’s third marriage. She was married to Don Nash, the father of her three children from 1994-2007. She married Tucker in 2011 and their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Earlier this year, during ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood event, Nash spoke about abandoning the notion passed down in her family that women needed men to be validated.

“There was a huge myth that I inherited from the women in my family, specifically, which is, you are nothing without a man,” she said. “Get one, keep one, no matter what. Blind, crippled, crazy, married or lazy, get one baby girl because they will validate you! This long line of women that I come from had never been taught what choosing themselves looks like. Heavy is the head who wears the crown of change. I was chosen to disrupt a pattern in my family. I was chosen to break the generational curses.”

Nash shared that in an effort to heal from that false belief, Oprah, asked her who she was without a man. At the time, Nash did not know.

But in February 2020, she told the room full of Black women:

“I am the most grateful because I know myself better and more fully than I ever have before…You will always be the thing, whether you have a man or not, whether you have one chasing you, it does not matter,” Nash added. “You are the thing. You get up every single day and you choose yourself, and you teach your children how to do the same. I have never been better in my entire life, and I don’t belong to nobody but myself.”

Given the way 2020 keeps surprising us, this is one we’ll take.

Congratulations to Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts.