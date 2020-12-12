MadameNoire Featured Video

Kierra Sheard has officially tied the knot. In her last Instagram post, Sheard revealed that the pandemic didn’t stop her from having her wedding day and that she has done her walk down the aisle.

“I love you @mrjordankelly,” she wrote under a photo of her and her groom.” I’m so excited and honored to be your wife. With God at the center, us staying committed, putting our work in it, Here’s to forever. Forever & ever. ♾ Just until, The Wedding Celebration…”

She and Kelly announced their engagement in June. Kelly is the owner of a cleaning and landscaping company in Detroit, Michigan called Backyard Bullies.

Kelly also posted a loving message to his wife on his social media.

“I love you my wife,” Kelly wrote. “I am now your husband and I promise to guard and protect your heart with all of me! We are one! @kierrasheard Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her. Ephesians 5:25.”

In her wedding photos, Sheard is covering her midsection with her beautiful bouquet and she made it clear that she isn’t hiding a baby bump in the caption of one of the slideshows.

“And NO I’M NOT pregnant! 🤣🤣✊🏾✊🏾 as a matter of fact, couldn’t even get it in cuz the blood still works! 🙄 God has a funny sense of humor! Don’t He?! You may say it’s too much, but this is why you love me! And Oooooh but just wait! And we will worship!!! 😂🙏🏾💞😘 can’t wait to celebrate when we are away from COVID and these masks! It will be an amazing celebration!”

Before Sheard was a married woman, she had many ups and downs during past relationships. During a chat with Page Six, she reflected about one of relationships that was filled with “drama” and heartbreak.

“I kept being cheated on, and I think I was most affected because I was so intimately involved,” she said. “I was giving so much to a boyfriend expecting him to be as loyal to me as I was to him. I mean, you talk about reality TV? If I had a reality show, I would have so much drama for you to watch every week. I was cussing, cutting, I was pulling up. I remember I followed my boyfriend, and he got out somewhere, and I tried to run him over with my car.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Kelly said that they had a “very intimate and small ceremony” due to the limitations of COVID-19.