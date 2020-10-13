Karen Huger Explains Why She Encouraged Candiace Dillard To Press Charges Against Monique Samuels: “I Wasn’t Going To Choose One Friend Over The Over”

If you’ve been keeping up with “Real Housewives of Potomac” this season, you were probably surprised to hear Candiace Dillard Bassett mention that Karen Huger had encouraged her to press charges against Monique Samuels for attacking her, which she eventually did.

“She says to me and I quote, ‘If it were me I would have pressed charges,'” Dillard told Wendy Osefo during Sunday night’s episode. “RHOP After Show”

The revelation shocked Dixon as well as Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant, when Huger initially shared her commentary with them during a trip to hometown, Surry, Virginia. Huger and Darby have been the only ones to display any form of support for Samuels in the wake of the attack, so it seemed odd. As you probably witnessed during the episode, Huger attempted to clear up her comments, but the explanation seemed to fall flat. It also came as a bit of a surprise to Samuels.

“Karen never once made it like she was on my side or on Candiace’s side she said I’m on both of y’all’s side,” said Monique during the “RHOP After Show.” “So hearing that it was just like that was just like so left field so I was like okay, ‘I need to talk to Karen and see what’s going on.”

Karen went on to clarify her comments during the After Show, reiterating that she was simply stating had she been on Dillard’s shoes, she’d take legal action.

“I wasn’t going to choose one friend over the over,” Karen later explained during the RHOP After Show.“That was clear out of the gate for me. Whatever you all needed I was going to provide for either one or both of them and I respect her as a grown woman. She [Candiace] asked me what would I have done if it were me and I answered her.”

Karen went on:

“Now see, here’s the caveat. I would have pressed charges at the fight. I’m not Candiace but if I were Candiace, which I am not—if I were in a fight y’all would know I would be innocent. And so 9-1-1, right there, okay?! Oh no, I wouldn’t have moved! My wig would have been on the floor, stayed on the floor with my body. And the cops and the ambulance would remove me, I’d be in shock!”

She also accused Bryant and Dixon and instigating the fight.

“Gizelle will strike a match, let it burn, and walk away,” said Huger.

Obviously, Huger’s blatant fence-straddling garnered side-eyes from her cast members, but she also has a solid point about Bryant and Dixon.

Check out the full episode of the “RHOP After Show” below.