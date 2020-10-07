Porsha Williams Defends Monique Samuels Following Fight With Candiace Dillard: “We Shouldn’t Judge Her”

Over the weekend, we witnessed the aftermath of the physical altercation that took place between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dilliard on “Real Housewives of Potomac.” In the wake of the fight, several cast members — including Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo — were perched on their high horses as they came down on Samuels for attacking Dilliard. Naturally, the fight was a topic of conversation on “Bravo’s Chat Room,” which is hosted by Porsha Williams, Bryant, Kate Chastain, and Hannah Berner, and the cast of the late-night talk series were split in their opinions of how Samuels handled herself in the wake of the fight. Williams, who had her own fight with a cast member in 2014, came to Samuels’ defense. When asked if the fight is a sign that Monique needs anger management, Porsha had this to say:

“I went to anger management because I needed to go at the time. Here’s the thing about anger management: the first thing that they tell you when you sit down is that this is not about your anger. You being angry, you being upset, you being all of that is an emotion. It’s you just being able to control and be aware of what you’re feeling.”

Williams went on to reason that both Dilliard and Samuels played a role in the fight and it was big of Samuels to sit down with her cast members and take accountability for her actions.

“It was big of her to sit y’all down because that is very difficult to do. She has to own her part, which I feel she has, but she doesn’t know if Candiace has owned her part yet,” said the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star. “So for her to take the initiative to go ahead and do it first, it’s tough. And y’all are a tough crowd you have to admit that, Gizelle. You came in and you were like you shouldn’t have done this.”

Echoing the sentiments that many RHOP fans have shared on social media, Williams expressed that she believed Osefo came on a bit too strong and was quite judgmental during the sit-down.

‘”The only thing I don’t really like about it was Wendy put a lot on Monique’s back,” said Porsha. “I understand the stereotype of Black women etc, but with the shows that we’re on, everyone is living real life. Nobody is perfect and we all do crazy stuff. We curse, we fuss, we go low, we go high. It’s hard to judge someone off of one situation.”

As for those who have been comparing the fight to Porsha’s 2014 altercation with Kenya Moore, the reality star believes that the comparisons are just par for the course.

“At the end of the day, any type of altercation period, they’re going to compare us. Especially if it happens on these cameras. Now in my situation, I felt provoked, and that’s a personal feeling,” added Williams. “I personally felt provoked and pushed to that level. Now, Monique, she may feel that way, as well. I just feel like in her case, it kind of built up, and I just feel like we shouldn’t judge her.”

When Bryant pointed out that she doesn’t believe the situations should be compared due to the fact that Willams was apologetic, Porsha said:

“Monique’s process is Monique’s process.”