Tisha Campbell said that when she left her marriage to Duane Martin in 2018 after nearly 22 years together, she left with pretty much nothing.

The actress shared in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier that things were very hard and she had to start over with her sons Xen and Ezekiel.

“Nothing. No one knows that but I had nothing,” she said, starting to tear up. “Nothing in the bank. Nothing. I had maybe $7 to my name and I was scared. It was like I was starting all over.”

The former couple’s divorce proceedings were contentious after they initially gave the impression that they going to keep things peaceful. Money was something that created even more tension, with the actress claiming he hid money from her during their marriage, allegations of a bankruptcy scam and at one point, and them seeking spousal support from one another Two years later, she’s in a much better and financially stable place thanks to all the work she’s been doing lately (including co-hosting the Soul Train Awards and a new sitcom co-starring Lucy Lui in the works). She also said she’s been able to bounce back with support from her sons.

“The fact that I did raise children who didn’t care about the big mansion that I had or that we had to start over or any of it,” she said, tearing up again. “Starting over is not always the easiest thing, but it is the necessary thing. It’s a beautiful devastation.”

When asked if she’s open to finding love again, as of right now, the star emphatically said, “No. Hell no!”

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been and I don’t want a relationship so don’t ask me that sh-t no more!” she joked.

If you’d like to learn more about Campbell and Martin’s marriage, divorce and see throwback photos from their time together, hit the flip.

Campbell and Martin married in 1996 around the height of her popularity due to her work on Martin. Back in 1997, she talked about their relationship on the Conan O’Brien Show and playfully admitted that she though he was a “male chauvinist.”

She claimed he said, “It’s an unwritten rule that women are supposed to cook for their men.” However, she told O’Brien that things were “great” between them and “we’re having fun together.”