“It’s A Beautiful Devastation” Tisha Campbell Says Her Divorce Has Taught Her That She’s Smart

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin have been in the process of divorcing one another for some time now. And with the occasional leak of their divorce documents and some subliminal social media posts, Tisha hasn’t said all that much about the uncoupling. When she appeared on Hollywood Unlocked, she still didn’t delve into the details. But what she did do was talk about how she’s living life as a single woman and what she’s learning from the process. See what she had to say below.

Jason Lee: Are you happily single?

I am but I’m not looking for anybody right now. This is the first time in 22 years that I’ve been—and I’m scared. I think I’m scared.

Jason Lee: I know your DMs is lit with these young niggas out here.

Tisha: Getting dick pics and sh*t. Like, c’mon guys.

Melyssa Ford: What does this journey of self discovery look like for you right now?

Tisha: I know that I’m smart. That’s what I see. I had to learn a lot in the last couple of years and I’m smart. You gotta understand, I went straight from my mom’s house to my husband’s house.

Jason Lee asked Tisha if she ever had an opportunity to be a young girl out in the streets. Melyssa Ford filled in for him and said, “thot.”

Tisha: You know what’s funny? I can’t even be that. Still. Me and my friend had a conversation about the responsibility of who I am. She said, ‘You can’t even have consensual nothing because you’re going to play yourself out. And I said, ‘That’s not fair.’ It’s a different day in age. When I look at millennials, they’re more fluid and I’m not even talking about with their sexuality. I’m talking about with them just being able to—in my day, in the nineties, we were looked down upon for just embracing our own sensuality.

They take a break for Tisha to talk to Wendy Williams. When they came back, Tisha spoke about how she’s framing this divorce.

Someone mentioned the world beautiful devastation. And I think that when you go through things, unexpected it is a beautiful devastation. This person told me embrace the pain, every tear because you’re growing from that and you’re going to be a different person. You’re going to be a phoenix. And in the moment, you don’t believe it. It sounds so cliché and you don’t want to hear that shit. But it’s f*ckin true.

Jason: We’re so invested in Black love.

Tisha: I do! Yay Nicole and Boris. Yay Omar and Keisha. You want them to win. I totally understand and it’s stuff that you consider. It just didn’t work out the way you want. But I look at it like, ‘Hey man, we had a good run. There you go.’