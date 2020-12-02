When we first met Dr. Wendy Osefo this past summer, season five of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” had yet to air, so she couldn’t tell us much about her relationships with her castmates and the drama that would unfold. However, now that the season finale and subsequent reunion special are quickly approaching, the outspoken television personality held nothing back as we discussed everything from the explosive fight this season, the truth behind her unexplained feud with Karen Huger, the report that claimed she had acquired $1.5 million in student loan debt, and the status of her relationship with Monique Samuels.

MN: I just really want you and Karen to be friends for some reason. It looked like you two were making progress last week and then this week, it all blew up again. What’s the real issue?

Wendy: That’s funny. The real issue, you guys have to tune into the reunion, Karen brings out what her quote-unquote issue with me is. When you tune into the reunion, you will see that it holds no water. It’s really something that fifth-grade women would argue about. And all of us we’re just looking around like, “Is that really why you’re upset with her?” So, she had an issue with me because she just wants to have an issue with me. And you will find out that everything that she’s done from the comments of “not impressed” to this to that, really doesn’t equate to what the issue is. It really comes down to that reality that we both have we both like something and she thought that it wasn’t right that I like what she liked. It’s super catty, super fifth-grade and it just makes you look at her like, ‘Are you serious? That’s why you didn’t like her this whole time?’ but that’s what she says. But the other women also come into the reunion and say actually, that’s just what you’re saying why you don’t like her because you told us that you didn’t like her for different reasons.